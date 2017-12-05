Lois Pickard, Symphony Volunteer Council scholarship winners play at Carnegie Hall

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

Two of the 2017 winners were invited to join the National Youth Orchestra which consists of 116 students nationwide.

Hauen Kim of Hoover, 16 years old, was chosen as first place winner in the Strings Category of the Lois Pickard Music Scholarship, sponsored by the Symphony Volunteer Council.

Hauen was also chosen as the Grand Prize Winner and invited to play with the Alabama Symphony Orchestra in March. This summer she auditioned and participated as one of 116 bright and gifted young musicians from across the country in the National Youth Orchestra, which performed at Carnegie Hall in July and toured in Mexico, Ecuador and Columbia.

Hauen attends Indian Springs School and was Concert Master of the Alabama Youth Symphony Orchestra 2016-17.

K'mya Burrell, 17 years old, was chosen as Second Place Winner in the Brass/Winds Category and was invited to be a part of the National Youth Orchestra this summer.

The NY02 provides the opportunity to work closely with members of the Philadelphia Orchestra. The NY02 performed in side-by-side concerts with select members of the Philadelphia Orchestra in Philadelphia and at Carnegie Hall.

K'mya, a student at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, was awarded first place in the Woodwind Category at the Alabama Federation of Music Clubs in Huntsville and was Principal Clarinet of the Alabama Youth Symphony Orchestra 2016-17.

The Symphony Volunteer Council sponsors the Lois Pickard competition each year in January at Birmingham Southern College.

Applications for the competition are sent to all Jefferson and Shelby County Schools and are also available online at www.svcalabama.com.