Local chefs to compete July 14 in Iron City Chef 2018 at Jeff State

× Expand Photo by Alyx Chandler Iron City Chef 2017 featured special dishes by four local chefs. The night ended with a cook-off between the two top-voted chefs, with three judges then deciding who was crowned Iron City Chef.

Vestavia Hills Sunrise Rotary Club will host its 10th annual Iron City Chef fundraiser at the Jefferson State Community College Culinary & Hospitality Institute in Hoover on Saturday, July 14.

The event — in which local culinary artists compete in the style of the popular “Iron Chef” TV show — begins with a silent auction at 5:30 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m.

Four chefs will compete, including last year’s winner, Sean Butler -- now with Five Star Preserve -- according to event chair Kent Howard. Other competitors are Patrick McCown of Land and Sea, Jabari Nix of Uptown Westin & Sheraton and sous chef Gary Jones of Root to Tail.

Attendees will sample dishes from each chef and vote for their favorites. The top two vote-getters will compete for the title of Iron City Chef 2018 as picked by three judges.

About 300 people attended the 2017 competition, and the event brought in $18,000 for the Rotary Club’s charitable projects.

The Culinary & Hospitality Institute has benefited from hosting the event, according to Howard.

“This program and facility are hidden jewels,” he said. “You will find Institute students and graduates working in restaurants across the metro area.”

The beneficiaries of Iron City Chef are the Vestavia Hills math and debate programs, needy students and families in Africa and high school seniors who receive Interact Club Scholarships.

And the student sous chef supporting the winning chef will receive the $1,000 Jeff State Culinary Scholarship.

General admission tickets are $55. To buy tickets or get more information, go to vestaviarotary.org.

Iron City Chef 2018

WHEN: July 14, 6-9 p.m.

WHERE: Jefferson State Community College Culinary & Hospitality Institute

DETAILS: 5:30 p.m. silent auction, 6 p.m. doors open, tickets are $55