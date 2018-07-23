Local athletes to participate in ‘Mayhem’ CrossFit challenge

× Expand Photo by Alyx Chandler The fourth annual Mayhem on the Mountain fitness competition will take place Aug. 18-19 at Oak Mountain State Park, with individuals competing Saturday and teams competing Sunday.

For the fourth consecutive year, CrossFit athletes will have the opportunity to compete in both individual and team competitions at Mayhem on the Mountain, one of the largest fitness events in the region.

Mayhem on the Mountain, hosted by Vestavia Hills gym Forge Fitness Powered by CrossFit Shades, is set for Aug. 18-19 at Oak Mountain State Park, with individual competitions scheduled for Saturday and four-person teams scheduled for Sunday, event coordinator Cory Jackson said.

The event features 500-plus competitors and more than 20 vendors, Jackson said, as well as more equipment than in previous years, including an eight-lane rig.

“We’re using more equipment than ever before,” Jackson said.

The event comes as the gym is preparing to relocate to a new 17,000-square-foot facility on Old Columbiana Road in the old Sports Medicine building, Jackson said.

After a series of three workouts, the top three finishers will proceed to a final workout, Jackson said. He said the competition is the largest of its kind in Alabama and the third largest in the Southeast region.

The event features CrossFit style workouts for competitors of all skill levels, Jackson said, ranging from beginners to master’s level and the highest-level, the Rx division. Cash prizes will be awarded to all podium finishers for the Rx division.

The title sponsor for this year’s event is Dr. Mark Rogers and Ortho Alabama Spine and Sports.

Registration closes Aug. 10, and Jackson said spots are filling up quickly. For more information, go to the event’s Facebook page, “Mayhem on the Mountain 2018.”