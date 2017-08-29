Local alumnae club holds event at Hoover Tactical Firearms

× Expand Submitted by Angela Lumpkin. Back row, L to R Annemarie Wilson, Pascha Kelley, Mary Beth Lloyd Front row L to R Kathryn Lowery, Heather Murphy, Carrie Roberts, Amy Noden. Not pictured was Suzanna Rawlings who was also there.

Pi Beta Phi’s Birmingham Alumnae Club has held several events this year, including a day at the Hoover Tactical Firearms range. The event was such a success that the club is planning on doing this event again in 2018. The sorority also celebrated its 150th anniversary with a trip to St. Louis over the summer.

Find out more about Pi Beta Phi at birminghamalums.com.

-Submitted by Angela Lumpkin.