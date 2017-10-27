Leadership Hoover group kicks off with 1st class

× Expand Photo courtesy of Terri Hawkins. The first class of the new Leadership Hoover group includes 34 leaders in government, nonprofit agencies and small, medium and large businesses.

The first class of the new Leadership Hoover group includes 34 leaders in government, nonprofit agencies and small, medium and large businesses.

The business leaders come from a variety of industries, including real estate, law, finance, energy, automotive, media, hospitality, communications, computer software, engineering and architecture.

The group held an introductory two-day retreat at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel in late September and will meet once a month through May to learn about different aspects of Hoover, including education, health care, public safety, nonprofits and government, said Joe Thomas, chairman of the board of directors for Leadership Hoover and a member of the first class.

They’ll use this knowledge to tackle issues facing the city and look for ways to improve the city’s quality of life, Thomas said.

The effort is an initiative spearheaded by the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at the request of Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato.

The members of the first class include:

► Tim Aho, president, Aho Architects

► Matthew Allen, sales director, Starnes Media

► Dan Blackman, president, Edmonds Engineering

► Kem Bryant, chief legal counsel, Birmingham Airport Authority

► Tom Chelewski, vice president, Iberia Bank

► Susette Clark-Wallace, Realtor, RealtySouth

► Jessica Coates, government affairs director, Birmingham Association of Realtors

► Jammie Cowden, director of real estate, U.S. Steel Realty

► Paul Dangel, director of sales and marketing, Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel

► April Danielson, attorney, Wallace, Jordan, Ratliff & Brandt

► Khristi Doss-Driver, director of compliance and concerns, Southern Nuclear

► Josh Etress, business development, Wildsparq

► Toni Herrera-Bast, public relations and marketing manager, Birmingham Airport Authority

► Nathan Hinds, captain, Hoover Fire Department

► Sarah Johnson, marketing manager, High Cotton

► Melinda James Lopez, chief financial officer and information officer, city of Hoover

► Charles Lewis, principal construction manager, FFG Strategic Consulting

► Tynette Lynch, CEO, Aldridge Gardens

► Shannon Maze, news director, WBRC Fox 6

► Van Moody, pastor, The Worship Center Christian Church

► Jerome Morgan, president, Oncort Professional Services

► Derrick Murphy, Hoover City Council and civil engineer, Gresham, Smith & Partners

► Lynn Ray, president, Business Telephones

► Michael Ray, project manager, Plexamedia

► Nathan Reed, program manager, CB Richard Ellis

► Wayne Reid, senior sales director, Sinclair Broadcast Group

► Lori Salter-Schommer, public information officer, city of Hoover

► Shelley Shaw, 2016-17 president, Hoover Parent Teacher Council

► Michael Staley, principal, Chain Link Solutions

► Ashfaq Taufique, president, Birmingham Islamic Society

► Joe Thomas, partner, Capstone Financial Group

► Janet Turner, executive director, Hoover City Schools Foundation

► Brandon Ward, vice president for business services division, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

► Jennifer Whisenant, president, Birmingham Automobile Dealers Association

Members of the first class were invited by a 12-person steering committee organized by the chamber, Thomas said. They, in turn, will nominate others for future classes, he said. Class members must pay $900 to participate.

The first class’ opening retreat included a team-building exercise at the Red Mountain Park ropes course.

The Leadership Hoover group will operate much like other geographic-based leadership groups throughout the state and country, Thomas said.

“It’s going to be a high-impact type of thing, with engaging speakers, not lectures,” Thomas said.

The steering committee studied similar leadership groups in Shelby County, Birmingham, Dothan, Tuscaloosa, Vestavia Hills, Auburn and Huntsville to help determine how to set up the Hoover group, he said.

Shelby County Commissioner Mike Vest was hired as the organization’s part-time executive director.

The Hoover City Council allocated $50,000 in start-up money for Leadership Hoover. That amount should decrease over time as the organization finds revenue streams, City Administrator Allan Rice said.