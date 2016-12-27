Lancers have served as the student face at UAH for more than 40 years

For the 16 students selected to serve as Lancers at the University of Alabama in Huntsville for the 2016-17 academic year, the mandate is twofold. The first is to serve as the university’s official ambassadors at formal functions throughout the fall and spring, among them convocation, Peace on Earth, commencement and the board of trustees meeting; the second is to burnish the Lancers’ 43-year reputation as one of the most prestigious organizations on campus.

“Being a Lancer is a really big deal,” said junior accounting major Jamie Furlong, who serves as the organization’s public relations officer. “We are the student face of the university and the embodiment of the passion, professionalism and hospitality of the Charger community.”

The Lancers include Hoover resident Sana Khadir.

Students interested in joining the Lancers — originally called the university’s “Hosts and Hostesses” — must meet the organization’s membership criteria, including maintaining an undergraduate GPA of 2.5 or a graduate GPA of 3.0 and successfully completing an in-person interview. Once selected, they are required to donate a minimum of 15 hours of their time fulfilling their role as ambassadors, in addition to participating in at least one philanthropic event.

Over its nearly half-century in existence, the Lancers have faced several ups and downs. In 1979, the organization came close to folding before Margaret Wright, wife of then-president Dr. John Wright, stepped in to help renew enthusiasm.

In 1993, the Lancers began inducting new members with a fall pinning ceremony at the Lowe House, a tradition that continues to this day. And since celebrating their 40th anniversary, the organization has experienced a resurgence in popularity, with students eager to join the more than 300 alumni who served as Lancers before them.

“We encourage anyone who shares our love for UAH and our dedication to serving the university and President Altenkirch to apply for membership to the Lancers,” Furlong said. “It’s a great way to get involved on campus, to sharpen your communication and presentation skills, and to network with community members, business leaders, donors, and alumni —people you might otherwise not have a chance to meet as a regular student.”

The 2016-17 officers are: Casey Rickles, Owens Cross Roads, president; Spencer Elmlinger, Florence, Kentucky, vice president; Jamie Furlong, Cullman, public relations officer; Hannah Powell, Huntsville, programs officer; and Rachel Hall, New Site, secretary.

The members include: Christian Bailey, Huntsville; Stephen Fast, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Luke Geisen, Cullman; Shatura Hall, Los Angeles; Peyton Hefflin, Athens; Sana Khadir, Hoover; Bobby Marsh, Huntsville; Dale TeGantvoort, Madison; Vu Ton, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Hang Vu, Madison; and Jacob Wintzell, Huntsville.

– Submitted by Diana LaChance.