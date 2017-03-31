Kiwanis tees up for 25th annual charity golf tournament April 10

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Metro Kiwanis Club. Hoover Councilman John Lyda putts the ball during the Hoover Metro Kiwanis Club’s 2016 charity golf tournament as a part of the Cotiviti Healthcare team. Other team members are Jason Fedgchin, Scot Andrews and John Watkins.

The Hoover Metro Kiwanis Club is preparing for its 25th annual charity golf tournament April 10 at the Riverchase Country Club.

The event starts with lunch at 11 a.m., and play is scheduled for 1 p.m. with a four-person scramble format, said Chairwoman Deb O’Hara.

The cost is $180 per person or $700 for a team of four players. The fee includes lunch, greens fees, cart and a gift bag.

Teams, businesses and organizations also can buy sponsorships. A silver sponsorship is $850 and includes one four-person team and a sign at a tee or green. A gold sponsorship is $1,400 and includes two four-person teams and signs at both a tee and green, and a platinum sponsorship is $1,800 and includes up to three teams and signs on a tee, green and other event locations.

Businesses also can provide gifts for golfers’ gift bags.

The tournament will include competitions for the longest drive and the closest shot to the pin. There also will be prizes for holes-in-one on several holes, including a $10,000 cash prize on one of the holes, O’Hara said.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Safe House of Shelby County, Camp Smile-a-Mile, Adaptive Aquatics, Children’s of Alabama hospital, Hoover Helps (backpack food program), Restoration Academy and college scholarships for students, O’Hara said.

Last year’s tournament netted at least $24,000, and organizers hope to meet or exceed that this year, she said. There were about 25 teams last year, and organizers hope to have at least 30 teams play this year, she said.

“Everybody’s working very hard. It’s looking pretty good right now,” O’Hara said. “I’m very excited about it.”

To register for the tournament or a sponsorship, contact Deb O’Hara at oharadsp@gmail.com or 515-7770.