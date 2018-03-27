Kiwanis Charity Golf Classic returns April 9

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Metro Kiwanis Club. Hoover Councilman John Lyda putts the ball during the Hoover Metro Kiwanis Club’s 2016 charity golf tournament as a part of the Cotiviti Healthcare team. Other team members are Jason Fedgchin, Scot Andrews and John Watkins.

The Kiwanis Club of Hoover-Metro is holding its 26th annual Charity Golf Classic on April 9 at the Riverchase Country Club.

The event is designed to raise money for numerous charities, including SafeHouse (for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault), Camp Smile-A-Mile (for cancer victims and their families), Adaptive Aquatics (for people with disabilities), Restoration Academy (for students in K5-12) and Hope for Autumn Foundation (for families battling childhood cancer).

Registration will be at 10 a.m., followed by lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m., organizer Deb O’Hara said. The format for the tournament is four-person scramble, and prizes will be given out on certain holes for longest drive, closest to the pin and hole-in-one, including a $10,000 prize for a hole-in-one on hole No. 15.

The cost is $175 per player. Organizers also are seeking tournament and hole sponsorships ranging from $250 to $2,500.

To register and pay, go to kiwanisgolf.org, For more information, contact O’Hara at 515-7770 or oharadsp@gmail.com.