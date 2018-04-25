Kids and teens can ‘kickstart’ their imagination at Hoover Library summer reading program

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Hoover Library summer reading program begins with a special event at the library on Friday, May 18 at 7 p.m.

Even in the age of the Internet, reading is a powerful tool to stimulate a child’s imagination, according to Jeremy Davis, coordinator of the children’s department at Hoover Public Library.

“Kids have so many different avenues and opportunities today to explore, but reading will always have a part to play in their development,” Davis said. “It gives their imagination a kickstart by transporting them to other worlds and times.”

Children and teens can take advantage of this kickstart by participating in the children department’s summer reading program, which begins with a special event at the library on Friday, May 18, at 7 p.m.

The kickoff event will be the first chance for kids to register for the program, which runs through Aug. 3. The theme for this year’s reading program is centered around music and is called “Libraries Rock,” according to Davis.

The event will feature “different games, crafts and other activities based on different genres of music,” Davis said. “Tons of fun no matter your musical taste.”

This year marks the return of the kickoff event to the library from Veterans Park, where it was held the last two years.

The kickoff in 2017 was held at the park in conjunction with the Book It! 5K run, sponsored by the Friends of the Hoover Library. Davis said the run is not being held this year.

The age range for the children’s program is birth through rising sixth grade. The teen program is for rising seventh through twelfth graders.

Children track the books they read over the summer and receive prize tickets for reaching various levels of pages read. Participants can track their reading using a traditional paper log or do so using their phones or computers at hooverlibrary.beanstack.org.

They can redeem their tickets at the library’s Prize Zone through Aug. 3. There will also be a prize drawing.

“We will have a bike giveaway again this year,” Davis said. “They earn an entry after reading 500 pages in the program.”

Usually, about 5,000 children and about 1,500 teens sign up for the summer reading program, he said. The program not only stimulates the imagination, it helps students compete academically, according to Davis.

“Summer reading reinforces literacy skills the children have learned during the school and prevents a backwards slide that can occur when they are not exercising these skills throughout the summer,” he said.

And the library staff always try to “inject fun” into their programs for kids and offer “a wide variety of activities based on classic books and current trends,” Davis said.

“We always want the library to be a destination and for each visit to be an experience,” he said.

In addition to the reading program, the department will offer additional summer programming for kids beginning May 29, including concerts, puppet shows and magic shows, according to Davis.

The deadline to sign up for the reading program is July 20.

For details, call the children’s department at 444-7830 or go to hooverlibrary.org.