Junior League preps for 2017 Bargain Carousel

× Expand Photo courtesy of Junior League of Birmingham. A woman shops at the Junior League of Birmingham’s 2016 Bargain Carousel garage sale at the former Winn-Dixie grocery store near the intersection of Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway.

The Junior League of Birmingham is returning to the same spot in Hoover for the third year in a row for its 25th Bargain Carousel garage sale.

The 2017 sale, which organizers say will contain more than 100,000 items from at least 1,000 families, is set for April 27, 29 and 30 at the former Winn-Dixie shopping center near the intersection of Interstate 459 and John Hawkins Parkway.

The former grocery store will be set up to resemble a department store, divided into sections such as women’s clothing, children’s clothing, men’s clothing, kitchen, outdoor, toys, appliances and furniture, said Emily Norkus, chairwoman of the event. Junior League members started collecting items for the sale in July of last year, she said.

There also will be a “new” section that contains unsold new merchandise from various stores, Norkus said.

The sale kicks off with a Bargain Bash event April 27 that includes a silent and live auction, music, food and early shopping opportunities, she said. A $40 ticket allows entry at 6 p.m. for shopping, but the price for everything is double the amount on the tag. A $30 ticket allows entry at 7 p.m. More than 650 people came to the Bargain Bash last year, Norkus said.

Tickets for April 29 go on sale from 2 to 6 p.m. April 28 and are numbered for order of entry. One woman last year slept in her car so she could be the first in the door, Norkus said. The doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday with a $10 admission charge, and at 10 a.m., the price drops to $5.

“Last year, the line was wrapped around the building. They brought their own grocery carts, and they brought their own shopping bags,” Norkus said. On April 30, admission is free, and everything is half price.

More than 550 shoppers came Saturday and Sunday last year, Norkus said. The event requires more than 200 volunteers, including more than 100 Junior League women on the Bargain Carousel committee.

“It takes a village,” she said.

Last year’s Bargain Carousel netted more than $130,000, which goes to help a multitude of organizations and causes supported by the Junior League of Birmingham, Norkus said.

Those include the Birmingham Zoo, Birmingham Botanical Gardens programs for low-income children, Girls Inc., Better Basics, Children’s Literacy Guild, Pathways shelter for homeless women and children, Exceptional Foundation, Magic Moments, Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, Mother’s Milk Bank of Alabama, a diaper bank for low-income families and the Backpack Buddies program that supplies food for low-income children.

“I’m really excited,” Norkus said, who lives in Vestavia Hills. “I’m so devoted to this.”

For more information, go to bargaincarousel.net.