Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K back March 3

× Expand Photo courtesy of David Bobo. Runners participate in the 2017 Judy M. Merritt Memorial Run, hosted by Jefferson State Community College.

Jefferson State’s fourth annual Judy M. Merritt Memorial 5K run and walk is returning this year on March 3.

The race is in memory of Judy M. Merritt, the first woman to be named president of a college in Alabama. Merritt died in October 2014, and the race helps support a scholarship in her memory.

The day, which includes a 5K run, 1-mile fun walk, virtual/sleep-in option and family fun day, will kick off at 8 a.m. with the 5K race. The 5K starts in Veterans Park, loops around the lake, continues through the trail behind Jefferson State’s Shelby-Hoover Campus and comes back into Veterans Park.

At 9 a.m., those participating in the one-mile fun walk will start, and the day will culminate in a family fun day from 10 a.m. to noon.

Activities planned for the family fun day, which is free to attend, include food and drinks, field day activities, glitter tattoos, cotton candy, a bounce slide and music from a DJ.

Entry fees for the 5K and 1-mile fun walk are $25, or $20 for students. The virtual option — for those who can’t make it to the race but would like a T-shirt — is $20.

Following the 5K, awards will be given to first, second and third place male and female runners, as well as the top runners in their age bracket.

For more information, go to jeffersonstate.edu/5K.