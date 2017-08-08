Judge seeks help for abused children in Shelby County

× Expand Judge Jim Kramer gathers with CASA Volunteers for a training class.

Judge Jim Kramer is asking for the community’s help.

Judge Kramer works with the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) to assist him with his juvenile court cases. CASA recruits and trains volunteers to go through the court process with abused and neglected children and Kramer said he needs more of them. CASA Volunteers are his “eyes and ears” in court.

“CASA volunteers provide me with valuable information about these children and their home lives that I would not know otherwise. They provide me with the information I need to make the best decision for the children in my court,” Kramer said.

CASA volunteers complete a specified training program that qualifies them to assist Judge Kramer. It is a job that he credits with improving the quality of life for children and families and saving the county “hundreds of thousands of dollars a year.”

Once they complete training, CASA volunteers are sworn in by Judge Kramer and become official officers of the court. They advocate for the best interests of the children they serve, including monitoring their interactions at school and at home.

They investigate all aspects of the cases that they are assigned by Judge Kramer. They write court reports and are accountable to him in presenting the facts of the case.

“You don’t have to have a degree or be an expert to become a CASA volunteer, just a caring and compassionate heart for abused and neglected children,” said Liz Stewart, CASA’s director of volunteers. “We will train you to do the rest.”

CASA training will begin Oct. 9. For more information, download an application at casaofshelbycounty.org or call 243-8753.

CASA is funded in part by the Department of Child Abuse Prevention and Neglect, also known as The Children’s Trust Fund of Alabama.

-Submitted by Beth Chapman