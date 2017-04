Judge Julie A. Palmer, former presiding judge for the domestic relations courts of Jefferson County, Birmingham Division, announces she is “of counsel” with the Merrell Law Firm as of Feb. 1. The Merrell Law Firm is located at 101 Riverchase Parkway East in Hoover.

Palmer will concentrate on private judge cases, mediation and select representation cases. She can be contacted at 874-9697 or judgejuliepalmer@gmail.com.

– Submitted by Judge Julie A. Palmer.