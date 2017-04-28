Jazz concert comes to Hoover

× Expand Photo courtesy of Magic City Smooth Jazz. Jazz in the Park, a regular series of concerts around Birmingham, has added a Hoover show this year.

Magic City Smooth Jazz is bringing its popular Jazz in the Park series to Hoover for the first time this summer.

Jazz singer Aysha and soul/urban jazz trumpeter Lin Rountree will treat Hoover residents to a free concert at Ross Bridge.

It’s one of 25 free concerts planned for the Birmingham area from April to October. The concert is May 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.

“We are extremely excited about the opportunity to bring our Jazz in the Park concert series to Hoover for the first time,” said Bernard Lockhart, founder and executive director of Magic City Smooth Jazz. “Patrons can expect a very relaxing and welcoming atmosphere where we present three hours of contemporary jazz for adults and families to enjoy.”

Lockhart encouraged families to bring lawn chairs, blankets and coolers and enjoy “some top-rated musicians at no cost that you would typically pay to see.”

It’s a way for communities to come together through the “universal language” of music, he said.

Ross Bridge HOA and McKay Management are hosting the concert, which is made possible by grants from the Alabama State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.

In the past nine years, Magic City Smooth Jazz has put on more than 50 concerts involving 250 Alabama jazz artists and reaching more than 20,000 adults and children with their music.

Go to magiccitysmoothjazz.com for more information.