Jaguar band competes in Northwest Alabama Marching Classic

Spain Park students in The Pride of the Park marching band competed in the 2017 Northwest Alabama Marching Classic in Russellville, AL, on Sept. 29.

All sections earned Superior Ratings including drum major, majorette, dance, guard, percussion and band.

Drum majors, majorettes, percussion and band all earned “Best in Class” honors in the Open Class – representing the largest bands in competition.

Drum majors, majorettes, and band also earned “Best Overall” honors regardless of classification. Junior trumpet soloist Audra Campbell was recognized as the “Most Outstanding Soloist.”

The overall band also earned the “Most Entertaining” award.

-Submitted by Hoover City Schools.