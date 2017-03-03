Islamic center holds inter-faith prayer vigil

× 1 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 2 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 3 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 4 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 5 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 6 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 7 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 8 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Participants sign a petition opposing a national travel ban at the Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil. × 9 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Children read prayers at the Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil. × 10 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 11 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Children lead prayers at the Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil. × 12 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 13 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 14 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 15 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Prayers are read at the Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil. × 16 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Prayers are read at the Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil. × 17 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Prayers are read at the Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil. × 18 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 19 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 20 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 21 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Ashfaq Taufique speaks at the Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil. × 22 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil participants fill out prayer cards. × 23 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 24 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 25 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil prayer cards. × 26 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 27 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 28 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 29 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. × 30 of 30 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil Hoover Islamic Center Inter-Faith Vigil on March 3. Prev Next

President Donald Trump's first days in office have caused uncertainty about the future for Muslim communities across the country. But as Ashfaq Taufique looked at the crowd of many faiths gathered in front of the Hoover Crescent Islamic Center on Friday, he saw an unexpected bright side.

"This administration has done us a huge favor and has gotten us united," Taufique, the president of the Islamic Center, said at a March 3 inter-faith prayer vigil. "It is heartwarming to see so many people show up at an event that says we have each other's backs."

Friday's prayer vigil was the second event in recent days that the Islamic Center has used to reach out to the rest of the Birmingham community. The center hosted an open house on Feb. 26 with tours and discussion sessions. Taufique said over 1,000 people attended the open house.

Taufique asked vigil attendees to take action in a number of ways on behalf of Birmingham's Muslim community. This included acting as ambassadors when they see Muslims being attacked in person or online, signing a petition opposing the recent travel ban for residents of certain countries and joining the #StandAsOneAlabama movement.

"My dear brothers and sisters, this is the time for action. Prayers are good, but we need to be action-oriented," Taufique said.

Several young Muslim children opened the prayer portion of the vigil, followed by community members who had written their prayers and blessings on notecards provided by the Islamic Center. Those who spoke included members of area churches such as South Highland Presbyterian, Birmingham Friends Meeting, St. Andrew's Episcopal, Edgewood Presbyterian, East Lake United Methodist, Metropolitan Community Church, Birmingham First United Methodist and Baptist Church of the Covenant. Representatives of White Birminghamians for Black Lives also attended.

"We are all children of God, Allah, Yahweh. I pray for love to outweigh evil," one vigil participant said.

The prayers read during the vigil centered on unity across different faiths, standing up for each other and love even in the face of different beliefs.

"It is hard, but it is not impossible. Help us God to stand together when anyone is attacked," said one woman from the Metropolitan Community Church.

"It is our responsibility to stand up for our brothers and sisters who are being threatened," Edgewood Presbyterian minister Joe Genau said after the vigil.

Genau added that he believes the members of the Islamic Center would stand up for their Christian neighbors in a similar time of need.

"[The vigil is] a powerful witness to what a word of peace can mean," Genau said.

Farook Chandiwala, a member of the Birmingham Islamic Society and coordinator for the Birmingham Interfaith Human Rights Committee, said he found the vigil "heartwarming and encouraging." The committee is working on more programs to help Birmingham residents learn more about Islam and the Quran.

"[It's] promising that something will come out of this, that we will fight this hate," Chandiwala said.

Chandiwala came to the U.S. from India in 1962 as a student and said he has always felt lucky to build a successful life in America.

"America is the best country to live in," Chandiwala said. "You probably have the cream of the crop of the Muslim world living in America."

Not all of the prayers were read before the vigil ended, but the Islamic Center plans to publish all of the notecards they received on their website, bisweb.org. Scott Douglas of Greater Birmingham Ministries closed the vigil.

"We pray to God that the circle of love, all God's children, will be unbroken," Douglas said. "It is faith that strengthens us to be part of God's love."

Taufique told those present that they are welcome at the Islamic Center at any time to observe and learn more about the Muslim faith. The Hoover Crescent Islamic Center is located at 2524 Hackberry Lane.