"In It To Win It" captures top spot in Deer Valley reading tournament

The fourth grade "In It to Win It" team that won Deer Valley Elementary's Battle of the Books.

A team of fourth graders called "In It to Win It" did just that in May. The team members won Deer Valley Elementary School's annual "Battle of the Books."

The team hails from Kim Hinds' class and includes Hailee McCully, Bella Paradise, Caroline Banks, Angel Dann and Sydney Dowdy.

Twenty-two teams (110 students) competed in this year's annual reading tournament. Teams read eight chapter books during a five-week period. During competition, they answered a series of questions related to their reading material.

Submitted by Hoover City Schools.