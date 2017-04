Hundreds turn out for PurpleStride Birmingham

× 1 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 2 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 3 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 4 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 5 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 6 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 7 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 8 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 9 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 10 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 11 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veteran's Park. × 12 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 13 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 14 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 15 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 16 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 17 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 18 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 19 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. × 20 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veteran's Park. × 21 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veteran's Park. × 22 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veteran's Park. × 23 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veteran's Park. × 24 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veteran's Park. × 25 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veteran's Park. × 26 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veteran's Park. × 27 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veteran's Park. × 28 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veteran's Park. × 29 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veteran's Park. × 30 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veteran's Park. × 31 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veteran's Park. × 32 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veteran's Park. × 33 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veteran's Park. × 34 of 34 Expand Alyx Chandler The 2017 PurpleStride Birmingham event took place Saturday, April 1, at Veteran's Park. Prev Next

The sun was high on Saturday and the mood was bright at Veterans Park as hundreds of families and runners dressed in purple took off on the walk to end pancreatic cancer.

PurpleStride Birmingham 2017 Presented by UAB Medicine was a 5K run and walk event aimed at raising money to make strides against pancreatic cancer. It was held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, at Veterans Park. The family-friendly event also featured children's events like face-painting and costumes, as well as music and refreshments.

From purple body paint to glittery tutus to special headbands with "Hope" printed on them, everyone at the event sported some sort of purple outfit.

PurpleStride Birmingham, as of noon on Monday, raised $75,000 through the event, which was 64 percent of its $118,000 goal. Online donations are still available. See race results here.

For more information about donating and Birmingham PurpleStride, go to purplestride.org/birmingham.