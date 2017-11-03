Houston church leaders thank Prince of Peace Catholic Church for hurricane donations

Parish leaders from a Houston Catholic church recently visited Prince of Peace Catholic Church to thank the Hoover parish for its $40,000 donation toward Hurricane Harvey relief. Leaders Jim and Amy Schulist of Houston’s Prince of Peace Catholic Community Church also presented Prince of Peace of Hoover with an artist-signed framed print of Jesus entitled “Prince of Peace” on behalf of their church.

In addition to the Houston hurricane donation, Prince of Peace parishioners donated $10,000 to St. Peter Catholic Church in Big Pine Key, Florida for Hurricane Harvey relief and $10,000 to St. Blaise Catholic Church in Coamo, Puerto Rico for Hurricane Maria relief. Soon, $3,500 in parishioner donations will be delivered to the diocese in Mexico located in the area stricken by the recent earthquake to aid relief efforts there.

Submitted by Prince of Peace Catholic Church.

