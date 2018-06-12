Hot Rod Power Tour rolls into Hoover

× 1 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 2 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 3 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 4 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 5 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 6 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 7 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 8 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 9 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 10 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 11 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 12 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 13 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 14 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 15 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 16 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 17 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 18 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 19 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 20 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 21 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson × 22 of 22 Expand Erin Dickson Prev Next

The Hot Rod Power Tour rolled into the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium on Monday, June 11.

Thousands of classic cars, custom trucks, hot rods and muscle cars were on display for people to enjoy, as well as vendors selling car-themed apparel and merchandise. The event also featured a stage with musical guests, prize giveaways and celebrity appearances.

During the day, the large parking lot at the Met provided adequate space for an autocross course where people could test car speed, agility and navigation techniques while spectators watched.

The tour was started by Hot Rod Magazine in 1995 and is expected to draw more than 6,000 cars over the entire tour, with upwards of 1,000 at each stop, according to the magazine's website.

Hoover was the third stop on a seven-day, 1,300-mile tour that began on June 9 in Bowling Green, Kentucky.