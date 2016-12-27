Hoover students take top prize at AMSTI festival

× Expand Courtesy of Gary Murton Green Valley science team From left: Kaden Johnson, Sophie Temple and Isabella Murton.

A team from Green Valley Elementary recently won first place in the “Longest Ride” competition at the Engaging Elementary Engineers Science Festival at the University of Montevallo.

More than 50 teams from area schools competed in designing and building a roller coaster from materials given to the students at the start of the event. The engineering objective was to build a working coaster that provided the longest track ride.

In a stellar show by all the participants, the winning Green Valley team members were: Kaden Johnson, Sophie Temple and Isabella Murton. The entire Green Valley team performed well and is coached and mentored by Melissa Hitt.

The Alabama Math, Science and Technology Initiative (AMSTI) hosted the festival.

AMSTI is a developmental system of STEM, a nationwide curriculum to improve competitiveness in science and technology development.

– Submitted by Gary Murton.