Hoover singer performs at 2018 US Figure Skating Championships

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wendy Garner. Bailey Coats poses with skaters at the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Mountain Brook native and University of Alabama sophomore Bailey Coats was selected to perform at the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Jan. 5-8 in San Jose, California. Coats performed a song she wrote as part of the event, “Skating Spectacular,” which featured Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi and her daughter skating together.

The 20-year-old Coats was selected by the U.S. Figure Skating Championships after hearing her song, “American Girl.” Coats performed “American Girl” on opening night and a four-song set on the second day of the championships, in addition to the “concert on ice.”

– Submitted by Wendy Garner Media and Marketing.