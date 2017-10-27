Hoover Service Club to highlight latest in fall fashion

× Expand Photo courtesy of Paula Campbell. Models at the 2016 Hoover Service Club fall fashion show included Elaine Thompson, at left, and Rhonda Boyd.

Ladies who want to catch up on the latest fall and winter styles may want to attend the Hoover Service Club’s 2017 fall fashion show.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 9 at the Hoover Country Club, immediately following the club’s regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m.

Personal stylist Darlene Higginbotham, a member of the Service Club, is organizing the show and choosing the outfits that will be displayed by 10-12 club members. Each model will have two outfits to display, Higginbotham said.

The outfits most likely will come from the SteinMart in Hoover, she said.

“We want practical looks for our climate,” Higginbotham said. “I believe in practical fashion. I believe in looking fabulous, of course, but also in a practical way. … We’re most interested in colors that are current and the styles that are current.”

Popular colors for fall are wine, the many shades of red, grays and olive, she said. Transitional knits are important in this part of the country, and denim is a strong look for fall, she said. Boots also are popular, “and the accessories are really important for fall,” she said.

Higginbotham, whose company is Appearance Matters Inc., said she has been doing fashion shows pretty much her whole life and does about 11 shows eacg year at The Club in Birmingham.

She believes they ought to be fun and is looking forward to the Service Club show, she said. “I love fashion, and I love people, so it’s a great combination.”

Service Club President Paula Campbell said the fall fashion show usually takes 25 to 30 minutes and is one of the club’s most popular programs each year. Last year, 80 to 90 people came, she said.

Admission is free, but anyone who wants to stay afterward for an $18 luncheon should call Winnie Cooper at 979-5699 to make a reservation.