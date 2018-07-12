Hoover Service Club selects new officers

Photo contributed by Jennifer Gregory
(L to R) First Vice President Liesa Pitts, Corresponding Secretary Jan Ingles Sutton, Treasurer Peggy Dupuy,President Elaine Thompson, Third Vice President Debra Taylor, Second Vice President Hope Lawson and Recording Secretary Rhonda Boyd.
The Hoover Service Club has selected its officers for 2018-2019.
- First Vice President - Liesa Pitts
- Corresponding Secretary - Jan Ingles Sutton
- Treasurer - Peggy Dupuy,
- President - Elaine Thompson
- Third Vice President - Debra Taylor
- Second Vice President - Hope Lawson
- Recording Secretary - Rhonda Boyd
Submitted by Jennifer Gregory, Hoover Service Club.