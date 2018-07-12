Hoover Service Club selects new officers

The Hoover Service Club has selected its officers for 2018-2019.

  • First Vice President - Liesa Pitts
  • Corresponding Secretary - Jan Ingles Sutton
  • Treasurer - Peggy Dupuy,
  • President - Elaine Thompson
  • Third Vice President - Debra Taylor
  • Second Vice President - Hope Lawson
  • Recording Secretary - Rhonda Boyd

Submitted by Jennifer Gregory, Hoover Service Club.

