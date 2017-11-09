Hoover Service Club holds 2017 fall fashion show at Hoover Country Club

× 1 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-48 The Hoover Service Club put on its 2017 fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2018. Among the models, from left, were Liz Elliott, Kim Allen and Lori Salter-Schommer. × 2 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-1 The Hoover Service Club put on its 2017 fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. From left, with their Christmas outfits, are models Ellen Nabors, Gwen Grasso, Casey Halsey, Shelley Shaw, show coordinator Darlene Higginbotham and models Lori Salter-Schommer, Kim Allen, Liz Elliott and Elaine Thompson. × 3 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-2 The Hoover Service Club put on its 2017 fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. From left, with their Christmas outfits, are models Ellen Nabors, Gwen Grasso, Casey Halsey, show coordinator Darlene Higginbotham and models Shelley Shaw, Lori Salter-Schommer, Kim Allen, Liz Elliott and Elaine Thompson. × 4 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-3 Models, from left, Ellen Nabors, Gwen Grasso, Casey Halsey and Shelley Shaw display Christmas outfits at the Hoover Service Club's 2017 fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 5 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-4 The Hoover Service Club held its fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club on Thursday, Nov. 9 , 2017. Modeling Christmas outfits, from right, were Gwen Grasso, Casey Halsey, Shelley Shaw, Lori Salter-Schommer and Kim Allen. × 6 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-5 Elaine Thompson models a Christmas outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 7 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-6 Lori Salter-Schommer, at left, and Kim Allen model Christmas outfits at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 8 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-7 Casey Halsey models a Christmas outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 9 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-8 Ellen Nabors models a Christmas outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. In the background is another model, Gwen Grasso. × 10 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-9 Gwen Grasso models a Christmas outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 11 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-10 Casey Halsey models a Christmas outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 12 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-11 Shelley Shaw models a Christmas outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 13 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-12 Lori Salter-Schommer models a Christmas outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 14 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-13 Kim Allen models a Christmas outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 15 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-14 Liz Elliott models a Christmas outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 16 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-15 Elaine Thompson models a Christmas outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 17 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-16 Hoover Service Club President Paula Campbell models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 18 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-17 Personal stylist Darlene Higginbotham of Appearance Matters Inc. talks about the clothing being modeled at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 19 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-18 Ellen Nabors models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 20 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-19 Ellen Nabors modes an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 21 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-20 Gwen Grasso models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 22 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-21 Casey Halsey models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 23 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-22 Shelley Shaw models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 24 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club 2017-23 Shelley Shaw models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 25 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-24 Lori Salter-Schommer models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 26 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-25 Kim Allen models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 27 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-26 Kim Allen models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 28 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-27 Kim Allen models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 29 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-28 Liz Elliott models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 as one of the audience members feels the fabric on her coat. × 30 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-29 Liz Elliott models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 31 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-30 Elaine Thompson models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 32 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-31 Elaine Thompson models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 33 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-32 Ellen Nabors models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 34 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-33 Ellen Nabors models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 35 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-34 Gwen Grasso models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 36 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-35 Casey Halsey models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 37 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-36 Casey Halsey models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 38 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-37 Shelley Shaw models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 39 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-38 Lori Salter-Schommer models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 40 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-39 Kim Allen models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 41 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-40 Kim Allen models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 42 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-41 Liz Elliott models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 43 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-42 Liz Elliott displays her necklace during the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 44 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-44 Elaine Thompson models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 45 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-45 Elaine Thompson models an outfit at the Hoover Service Club's fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. × 46 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-46 The Hoover Service Club held its 2017 fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Models working the room included, from the front of the line, Ellen Nabors, Gwen Grasso, Casey Halsey, Shelley Shaw and Kim Allen. × 47 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-49 The Hoover Service Club held its 2017 fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Models visible here are, from left, Ellen Nabors, Casey Halsey, Shelley Shaw, Lori Salter-Schommer, Liz Elliott and Elaine Thompson. × 48 of 48 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Service Club fashion 2017-47 The Hoover Service Club held its 2017 fall fashion show at the Hoover Country Club in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. Models included, from left, Shelley Shaw and Casey Halsey. Prev Next

Red and black were popular colors at the Hoover Service Club’s fall fashion show today at the Hoover Country Club.

Nine Service Club members modeled clothing and accessories picked out by personal stylist Darlene Higginbotham of Appearance Matters Inc. All the clothing came from SteinMart.

Most of the models showed off two dressy or casual outfits, plus a Christmas outfit. Lori Salter-Schommer, public information officer for the city of Hoover, even modeled some Christmas pajamas.

Higginbotham shared details about each outfit as the women walked through the crowd at the Service Club’s November meeting. About 90 people attended the show.