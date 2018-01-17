Hoover Service Club donates to Three Hots and a Cot

× Expand (L to R) Paula Campbell, Hoover Service Club president; Buddy Fletcher, Three Hots and a Cot representative; and Pat Giles, Hoover Service Club member with donated items for Three Hots and a Cot.

The Hoover Service Club’s recent community service project was "Act of Service" for homeless veterans. In January, the club donated goods to Three Hots and a Cot, a local charity that provides shelter and other services to veterans. Items collected included twin sheets and blankets, towels and washcloths, sweat pants in various sizes, socks, cold weather items like gloves and heavy socks, paper towels, 55 gallon plastic bags, hand soap and household cleaners, as well as monetary donations.

Submitted by Jennifer Gregory, Hoover Service Club.