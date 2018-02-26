Hoover Service Club’s acts of service support soldiers

The Hoover Service Club recently decided to honor veterans with an act of service for Support Our Soldiers.

The club’s donation included: protein bars, gum / mints, hand sanitizer, deodorant, shaving cream, chap stick, Little Debbie snacks, tissues, game books and money to help with shipping charges.

Support Our Solders is a nonprofit organization started by the Rivers family after their son, Thomas Edward Rivers, Jr. died in Afghanistan in April, 2010.

The organization sends care packages to deployed soldiers.

Submitted by Jennifer Gregory, Hoover Service Club.