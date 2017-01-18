Hoover resident, teacher to attend presidential inauguration

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Kim Hinds Kim Hinds in her classroom at Deer Valley Elementary.

While millions across the U.S. will be watching the swearing-in of a new president and vice president, Hoover residents Bryan and Kim Hinds will be in D.C. to see it in person.

The Hinds are 20-year Hoover residents and Kim Hinds is a teacher at Deer Valley Elementary, while Bryan Hinds teaches social sciences at Hewitt-Trussville High School. It was Bryan Hinds' job that gave them the opportunity to attend President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration, as he is the faculty sponsor for a group of HTHS seniors making the trip.

"We're leaving with like 25 teenagers," Kim Hinds said.

Kim Hinds said she and her husband both love learning about history and discussing politics. They found out they would be attending the inauguration about a year ago, before the election results were in. Learning about it that far in advance gave her the chance to read and learn more about the inauguration.

While they've made the trip to D.C. tourist spots before, Kim Hinds said they would be visiting Mt. Vernon, the Holocaust Museum and taking a nighttime monuments tour while on their trip. The group leaves Thursday, Jan. 19 and returns Sunday.

The official swearing-in will happen at 11:30 a.m., but Kim Hinds said they will be leaving their hotel at about 3:30 a.m. to secure a good spot. The Hinds and their student group will also have the chance to see performers and potentially the post-inauguration parade.

Kim Hinds said she's excited to see the other people who will attend the day's festivities, regardless of their political preferences, and that this opportunity to witness a historic moment is a bucket list item for her.

"It's just an experience," Kim Hinds said. "I'll probably never do it again."

The Hoover Sun will catch up with the Hinds after the inauguration to learn more about their experience.