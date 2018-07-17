Hoover resident attends Space Camp

× Expand Photo submitted by Andrea Pound

Lottie Pound of Hoover, daughter of Tyson and Andrea Pound, recently attended Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. She is a 7th grader at Berry Middle School.

The weeklong educational program promotes science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), while training students and with hands-on activities and missions based on teamwork, leadership and problem solving.

This program is specifically designed for trainees who have a particular interest in space exploration. Pound spent the week training with a team that flew a simulated space mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Once aboard the ISS, the crew participated in experiments and successfully completed an extra-vehicular activity (EVA), or spacewalk. Pound and crew returned to earth in time to graduate with honors.

Space Camp operates year-round and uses astronaut training techniques to engage trainees in real-world applications of STEM subjects. Students sleep in quarters designed to resemble the ISS and train in simulators like those used by NASA.

Submitted by Andrea Pound.