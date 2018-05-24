Hoover resident’s MS diagnosis inspires foundation, fundraising

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. The Tanner Foundation hosted Over the Edge, a fundraiser where participants were able to rappel down 20 floors at The Offices at 3000 Riverchase on May 11. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Sydney Cromwell. Tony and Elizabeth Tanner support the work of the Tanner Foundation for patients with neurological diseases. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Lexi Coon. Tony and Elizabeth Tanner support the work of the Tanner Foundation for patients with neurological diseases. Prev Next

Tony Tanner is known for his positive attitude, which his 1986 diagnosis of multiple sclerosis has done nothing to change.

It’s the inspiration for both the Tanner Foundation and the Tanner Center for Multiple Sclerosis, which seek to help patients with MS and other neurological diseases. It’s also the reason his daughter-in-law and his neurologist, Dr. Emily Riser, have both rappelled down the side of a building as part of fundraisers for the Tanner Foundation.

“You have to have a positive attitude otherwise you curl up and wait, and I’m not ready to,” Tony Tanner said.

This May, Riser was one of many participants in the Over the Edge event, in which they rappelled down the side of the 19-story Offices at 3000 Riverchase as a fundraiser. Tony Tanner and his wife Elizabeth watched from the ground.

“I love that people who have never done it before are doing it to help other people,” Elizabeth Tanner said. “That’s pretty brave.”

This was the second year of the event, and it included local celebrity rappellers such as veteran and motivational speaker Noah Galloway and former Auburn football coach Frank Orgel, who descended from the building in a special wheelchair apparatus. The fundraising goal was $150,000.

“It was scary looking up. I can’t imagine being up there and looking down,” Elizabeth Tanner said of the first year’s rappelling event, which was held downtown in 2017.

Tony Tanner was one of the co-founders of HealthSouth Corp., now Encompass Health, and is retired. He and his wife have lived in Southlake since 1984.

His diagnosis started with some numbness in his leg and issues with his right foot dropping. In the early years, Tony Tanner said there weren’t many medical treatments for MS. He has tried a number of them over the years. As the disease has progressed, Tony Tanner has moved from using a cane to arm crutches and finally a wheelchair, which he began using more than three years ago.

“I’ve had the fun of MS. I’ve gotten to know how the disease works,” he said. “It’s been a long ride.”

He said he was glad the progression of the neurological disease has been slow in his case, allowing him to stay active in his career and spend the first years of his retirement in traveling. Now, he said, the focus is on his eight grandkids.

Tony Tanner has also served locally and nationally with the Multiple Sclerosis Society. It was in 2003 that Riser — who he said has “taken care of me and kept me going” — approached him about the creation of the Tanner Foundation.

The Foundation funds research, treatment and support for patients with MS, Parkinson’s disease and ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), as well as their families. The Foundation works with the Tanner Center, located in Homewood, to make treatment affordable.

“We’re really excited that it expanded to ALS and Parkinson’s,” Elizabeth Tanner said. All three are progressive neurological diseases. “Through funding and through research, there’s so much available to people with MS today.”

Both of the Tanners are optimistic that younger MS patients will see a cure for the disease within their lifetime.

“Sometimes it’s hard, but he makes it very, very easy. He’s got a positive attitude, a good spirit, and so even when things are pretty bad we find something to laugh about,” Elizabeth Tanner said.

Visit alaneuro.com/tanner-foundation for more information about the Tanner Foundation.