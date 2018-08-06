Hoover Rec Center lifeguards honored for rescuing two swimmers

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Pool rescue Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, front at left, and the Hoover City Council on Monday, Aug. 6, 2018, recognize Hoover Recreation Center lifeguards April Fitten and Taylor Davis for rescuing a man and his young son as they swam in the Rec Center pool on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and the Hoover City Council tonight honored two lifeguards at the Hoover Recreation Center for rescuing two people in the Rec Center pool last week.

April Fitten and Taylor Davis both were working at the pool on Wednesday night of last week when a man and his young son got in trouble in the water.

The man and his son, whom the lifeguards said was about 4 years old, were in the open swim area of the pool, going back and forth from the 3-foot-deep end of the pool to the 5-foot-deep end, Brocato said.

Fitten noticed the man and young boy, neither of whom knew how to swim, suddenly submerge underwater as the man stepped out from the shallow end of the pool into the deep end, the mayor said.

“April acted quickly, ran to the pool, jumped in and swam about 13 feet to the member and rescued him while submerged underwater,” Brocato said.

The man’s older son, whom the lifeguards said was about 9 years old, came from the deep end of the pool where he was swimming and grabbed his brother, Brocato said. They began to have trouble in the water as well, and Davis assisted them in getting to safety.

“We owe them a great deal of gratitude,” Brocato said. “You were on guard, you knew what to do and you saved two lives, and we certainly are grateful for that.”

A lot of police officers and firefighters go 40 years and never have an opportunity to rescue somebody, he said.

The mayor and council also tonight recognized two men who participate in the city’s therapeutic recreation program and took part in the National Special Olympics in Seattle this July.

Wyman Freeman, a Hoover resident who graduated from Hoover High in 2003 and has participated in the Special Olympics since he was 8 years old, won three gold medals in the Alabama Special Olympics last year and two silver medals at the National Special Olympics in July as part of Alabama’s swim team. His silver medals were in the 100-meter backstroke and 4x25 relay.

Graham Dawson, a Homewood resident who has participated in Hoover’s therapeutic recreation program and its competitive swim team for more than 17 years, also swam three events at the National Special Olympics and won a silver medal in the 4x25 relay and eighth place in the freestyle race.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dee Nance/City of Hoover Hoover Special Olympics 2018 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato, front left, and the Hoover City Council on Monday, Aug. 1, 2018, recognize Wyman Freeman, center, and Graham Dawson for winning medals at the National Special Olympics in Seattle in July 2018.

