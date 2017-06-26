Hoover Rec Center celebrates 25 years

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. The Hoover Recreation Center turns 25 years old in July.

The Hoover Recreation Center turns 25 years old in July, and on July 10-14 it is having special activities to celebrate.

Here’s a look at what is scheduled for Hoover residents each weekday:

► Monday, July 10: Two indoor luau pool parties will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. and 4 to 7 p.m. and include snacks and beach balls for kids.

► Tuesday, July 11: Senior citizens are invited to walk with a doctor on the Rec Center track. The doctor will answer questions about how to live a healthier life from 8:30 to9:30 a.m.

► Wednesday, July 12: The focus is on fitness, with a free introduction to a whole-body, weighted hula hoop class in the activity room at 9:30 and 10 a.m. and a fitness class in the gym at 6 p.m. that focuses on body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometrics.

► Thursday, July 13: The Rec Center is having an open house and Family Fun Fest from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., including music, entertainment, inflatables, Mickey and Minnie Mouse characters, free food and beverages and a chance to win a free Rec Center membership. People are invited to tour the center to see what all is offered.

► Friday, July 14: The Birmingham Water Works is giving out free water bottles from 9 to 11 a.m., and an all-sports tournament for kids will be from 1 to 3 p.m.

The Rec Center includes a gymnasium, 1/8-mile walking track, 25-yard indoor pool, racquetball court, cycling room, fitness center with weight equipment and fitness machines, personal fitness studio, rooms for yoga, aerobics and pilates classes, a game room, and locker rooms with showers and dressing rooms.

Membership costs $44 per month or $240 a year for individuals, $55 per month or $300 a year for two adults or a single adult and dependents 23 and younger, or $66 per month or $360 for a household. Discounts are available for senior adults age 55 and older, young adults ages 15-23, active-duty military and employees of the city or Hoover school board.