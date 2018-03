× Expand Erica Techo Bluff Park UMC is hosting a forum on human trafficking.

Hoover police detectives are scheduled to give an update about human trafficking in the Birmingham-Hoover area on Monday morning.

The free program is set for 10 a.m. in the fellowship hall at Bluff Park United Methodist Church at 733 Valley St.

Lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m., but reservations are required for lunch. To make a reservation, call 822-0910.