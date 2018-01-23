Hoover Library Theatre to host The Roosevelts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Library Theatre. The Roosevelts, a self-described alt-rock band, was formed in Austin, Texas, in 2013 with band members local to the Birmingham area.

In mid-February, the Hoover Library Theatre will be welcoming a new act to their stage: The Roosevelts.

The Roosevelts, a self-described alt-rock band, was formed in Austin, Texas, in 2013 with band members local to the Birmingham area.

They have since performed at a variety of festivals and venues including South by Southwest and Austin City Limits Festival. Fine arts coordinator Matina Johnson said the theatre has never hosted the band before and they’re looking forward to it.

Since originally booking the band, she said there were some “staff changes,” within the group but “the feel of the music is still the indie rock pop, a little bit bluesy and a little bit rock and roll.”

“We’re just really excited to have them here,” Johnson said.

Because the theatre tries to include a little bit of everything to appeal to a wide range of audience members, Johnson said the band fits in well with their repertoire. But they’re hoping The Roosevelts will help draw in a younger crowd, too.

“I just think it will be a really fun show,” she said. “They call it a ‘rousing, dance-worthy compilation of songs.’”

The Roosevelts will take to the stage Feb. 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m., with each performance set to last about 90 minutes. Johnson said the theatre seats 250 people, although ticket numbers are quickly dwindling. The theatre will also be hosting a reception in their art gallery after the show.

To buy tickets, visit hooverlibrary.org/thelibrarytheatre. To learn more about The Roosevelts, visit wearetheroosevelts.com.