Hoover Hurricanes compete in swimming championship

The Hoover Hurricanes practice at the Hoover Rec Center and are coached by Jessica McKleroy and assisted by Amanda Grier.

On July 28 and 29, seven members of the Hoover Hurricanes swim team competed at the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association (ARPA) State Swimming and Diving Championship at the Birmingham Crossplex.

The team members all had to achieve qualifying times at the District III swim meet in Jasper on July 14 in order to be eligible to swim at the state competition. Team members competed in the following events at the state competition:

Anne Russell (Rocky Ridge Elementary) – 25-meter freestyle (19.89), 25-meter backstroke (27.32)

Avery Myers (Bluff Park Elementary) - 25-meter breaststroke (25.57), 25-meter backstroke (23.76)

Annie Lane Silko (Bluff Park Elementary) - 25-meter breaststroke (31.62), 25-meter freestyle (18.67), 25-meter backstroke (24.37)

Connor Shamblin (Rocky Ridge Elementary) - 50-meter breaststroke (54.82)

Zoharis Hernandez-Diaz (Berry Middle School) - 100-meter I.M. (1:35.75), 50-meter breaststroke (48.62), 50-meter freestyle (35.35)

Lee Guthrie (Berry Middle School) - 50-meter freestyle (32.46), 50-meter backstroke (40.50), 100-meter freestyle (1:17.16)

Brice Thompson (Berry Middle School) - 100-meter freestyle (1:25.18)

The team had four swimmers to score points at the meet: Anne Russell (23 points) with a 3rd place finish in 25-meter freestyle, Zoharis Hernandez-Diaz (7 points), Avery Myers (2 points, and Lee Guthrie (1 point). The Hoover Hurricanes finished 25th overall.

Over the course of the summer swim season, 21 new records were set and/or broken for the team. Ten of those team records were established at the state competition.

