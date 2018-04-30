Hoover High senior wins Sixth Congressional District 2018 art competition

× Expand Photo courtesy of Congressman Gary Palmer's office Grace Varner art 2018 Hoover High School senior Grace Varner won the 2018 Sixth Congressional District's art competition with this graphite drawing of her brother. She is pictured here with Congressman Gary Palmer, who represents the district in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Hoover High School senior Grace Varner has won Congressman Gary Palmer’s 2018 Congressional Art Competition.

Varner was one of 64 students from 17 high schools in Palmer’s Sixth Congressional District who participated in the competition. She won with a graphic drawing of her brother.

All of the students’ artwork was displayed at the Riverchase Galleria April 14-22, and now Varner’s piece will hang in the U.S. Capitol for a year with winners from other Congressional districts.

“Each year I am impressed by the creative talents of the young people in Alabama’s Sixth District,” Palmer said in a news release. “I would like to congratulate Grace Varner on winning the competition this year, and I look forward to seeing her in D.C. this June for the National Art Reception.”

Second place in the competition went to Payton Hays of Evangel Christian School, and third place went to Bailey Gosdin of Leeds High School. Others who won ribbons were Olivia Williams from Spain Park High, Raven Harrington from Hoover High, Gabriella Priolo from Briarwood Christian High, Ginger Llivina from Vestavia Hills High, Abigail Donovan from Hewitt-Trussville High and Eliza Black from Indian Springs School.