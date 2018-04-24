Hoover Democrats to host attorney general, JeffCo district attorney candidates tonight

× Expand Chris Christie Joseph Siegelman Attorneys Chris Christie, at left, and Joseph Siegelman are the Alabama Democratic Party's candidates for state attorney general.

The Hoover Democrats group tonight is featuring the Alabama Democratic Party’s two candidates for state attorney general and candidates for Jefferson County district attorney at the group’s April meeting.

Attorneys Chris Christie and Joseph Siegelman, the two Democratic candidates for state attorney general, each will get a chance to speak at the meeting, as will Jefferson County district attorney candidates Danny Carr and Raymond Johnson Jr.

The meeting will take place from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at The Perfect Note jazz and dining venue at 1845 Montgomery Highway South, Suite 201. A social hour is being held prior to the meeting, and the public is invited.

Christie and Siegelman face off in the June 5 Democratic primary. The winner will compete against either Chess Bedsole, Troy King, Steve Marshall or Alice Martin from the Alabama Republican Party.

The winner between Carr and Johnson will face either Mike Anderton or Bill Veitch from the Republican Party.