Hoover council recognizes city youth in 'Willy Wonka Jr.' at Virginia Samford Theatre

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Willy Wonka Jr. 8-7-17 The Hoover City Council on Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 recognized seven Hoover children who were part of the cast for the Virginia Samford Theatre's production of "Willy Wonka Jr." in 10 shows between July 27 and Aug. 6. The Hoover children, from left, were Elizabeth Toomey, Camden Jung, Ella Nunn, Mary Caroline Stephens, Mia Stephens, Daniela Afanador-Baez and Jackson White.

The Hoover City Council on Monday night recognized seven Hoover children who participated in the Virginia Samford Theatre’s recent performances of “Willy Wonka Jr.”

The students were Elizabeth Toomey, Camden Jung, Ella Nunn, Mary Caroline Stephens, Mia Stephens, Daniela Afanador-Baez and Jackson White.

They were among 58 children in two casts for the all-kids show, which was performed 10 times between July 27 and Aug. 6, said Jennifer Spiegelman, associate education director for the Virginia Samford Theatre in Birmingham. The children ranged in age from 7 to 18, Spiegelman said.

The STARS (Students Take a Roll at the Samford) youth program at the theater typically has put on plays in March and July each year, she said. This year, they are introducing a fall show, “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” Auditions will be Sept. 9, and the show is scheduled for Nov. 16-19.