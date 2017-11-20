Hoover closing schedule for Christmas, New Year holidays

Public buildings in Hoover have a variety of closing schedules for the Christmas and New Year holidays:

► Hoover Municipal Center and city offices in the Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Monday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day, and Tuesday, Dec. 26; also closed Monday, Jan. 1, for New Year’s Day and Tuesday, Jan. 2

► Hoover Public Library: Closed Saturday, Dec. 23, through Tuesday, Dec. 26, for Christmas and Sunday, Dec. 31, through Tuesday, Jan. 2, for the New Year holiday

► Hoover Recreation Center: Open 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 24; closed Christmas Day; open 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 26; open 8 a.m. to noon on New Year’s Eve; closed New Year’s Day

► Jefferson County offices (including Hoover satellite office): Closed Dec. 25-26 for Christmas and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day

► Shelby County offices (including Inverness license office): Closed Dec. 25-26 for Christmas and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day

► Alabama Department of Revenue Jefferson-Shelby Taxpayer Service Center at Hoover Public Safety Center: Closed Dec. 25 for Christmas Day and Jan. 1 for New Year’s Day

► Aldridge Gardens: Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day

► Hoover City Schools: Closed to students Dec. 21 through Jan. 4; teachers return for workday on Thursday, Jan. 4; students return on Friday, Jan. 5

► Garbage and recycling: Both garbage and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day from the normal schedule during the weeks of Dec. 25-30 and Jan. 1-6.