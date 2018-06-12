Hoover Belles present 2018 class

× Expand Cathy Head

An array of spring flowers created a picturesque setting as 40 young ladies were presented as 2018 Hoover Belles. This 35th ceremony was recently held in the Grand Ballroom of The Hyatt Regency - The Wynfrey Hotel. A welcome by Mayor Frank Brocato, Mistress of Ceremony Haley Bagwell Scallions, a 2006 Hoover Belle, began the presentation. She announced each new Belle as they were met by their presenters at the garden gazebo, each presented with a dainty bouquet of spring flowers. All of the young women were introduced, they enjoyed the traditional dance with their presenters before a crowd of family and friends. A reception and dancing continued the celebration of the honorees.

The Hoover Belle Committee annually presents this ceremony. The committee is chaired by Jennifer Cotney. 2018 Presentation Chairman was Vickie Griffith, assisted by Co-Chairman Jennie Alley. Also serving on the committee are Cathy Fuller, Cathy Head, Kim Milling, Denise Shepherd, Becky Walker and Kay Witt.

The new class of Belles, all high school sophomores, will serve the community for the next two years as ambassadors for the City of Hoover at civic and charitable events. During their term of service, each will earn a minimum of 30 community service hours.

The 2018 Hoover Belles are Amelia Elizabeth Auchmuty, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. James Meadows Auchmuty; Rainey Rose Bemis, daughter of Dr. & Mrs. Francis Warren Bemis; Sarah Anna Bensinger, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. David Lee Bensinger; Hannah Elizabeth Bevil, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Chris Lynn Bevil; Laurel Grace Burkhardt, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Daniel Scott Burkhardt; Sydney Elisabeth Close, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Daniel Gene Close; Lydia Corinne Coltrane, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Carlton Brady Coltrane; Anna Claire Etheridge, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Eugene Etheridge III; Ann Michael Evans, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Michael Wayne Evans; Emma Melinda Evans, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Michael Wayne Evans; Hunter Grace Fairfax, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Brett Gregory Fairfax; Ansley Reid Graber, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Christian Matthew Graber; Charlotte Leigh Hager, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Todd Shannon Hager; Lauren Elizabeth Halcomb, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Lawrence Jason Halcomb; Emma Grace Hanna, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. James Kevin Hanna; Eleanor Jo Harwell, daughter of Mrs. Kimberly Brandon Harwell & the late James Andrew Harwell; Kaitlan Alexis Hayes, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Bradley Ray Hayes; Olivia Leigh Heywood, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Scott Richard Heywood; Olivia Anne Hofmann, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Joachim Ralf Hofmann; Sarah Corinne Holditch, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Damon Allen Holditch; Isabella Marie Ingle, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Timothy Albert Ingle; Anna Claire Jemison, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Bradley Scott Jemison; Abby Kathleen Long, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Robert Lynn Long Jr.; Rianna Kayla Looney, daughter of Dr. Yolanda Bentley Looney & Mr. Billy Matthew Looney; Anna Kate Lyda, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. John Bradley Lyda; Sophia Elise Mayhew, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Bradley Curtis Mayhew; Ramey Renee Medders, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. William Bryant Medders; Payton Noelle Morgan, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Stephen Howard Morgan; Abby Noel Norris, daughter of Dr. & Mrs. Randall Scott Norris; Emily Ann Scarborough, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Jonathan Lee Scarborough; Abigail Elizabeth Scott, daughter of Mr. Neal Ray Scott & Mrs. Christy Snow Bosworth; Katherine Grace Simmons, daughter of Dr. & Mrs. Jeffrey Wayne Simmons; Lauren Elizabeth Thrasher, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. David Michael Thrasher; Maria Claire Timberlake, daughter of Mr. Samuel Irwin Timberlake Jr. & Ms. Andrea Beasley Timberlake; Emilia Merritt Trueb, daughter of Mr. Steven Strate Trueb & Ms. Peggy Delaney Trueb; Jessica Rose Veal, daughter of Mr. John Albert Veal Jr. & Mrs. Susan Spanbauer Yarbrough; Reagan Elise Verchot, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Junius Brian Verchot; Mya Aurianna Washington, daughter of Mr. Eric Maurice Washington & Ms. Cheryl Dianne Washington; Taylor Brooke Wilson, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Mark Fieldon Wilson; and Katherine Elizabeth Wright, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Mickey Bryan Wright.

Submitted by Cathy Head.