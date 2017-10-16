Hoover Beautification Board celebrates 40th anniversary

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Beautification Board Johnson Hassee Hoover Beautification Board member Rebecca Hassee, at right, unveils the board's new logo as fellow board member Sarah Johnson, at left, watches during the board's 40th anniversary celebration at the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Beautification Board Ann McAdams 10-16-17 Hoover Beautification Board President Ann McAdams speaks during the group's 40th anniversary celebration at the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Beautification Board Mary Ross Searcy Hoover Beautification Board member Mary Ross Searcy reviews the history of the organization during the board's 40th anniversary celebration at the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Beautification Board McAdams Brocato Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato presents a framed proclamation celebrating the accomplishments of the Hoover Beautification Board to the board's president, Ann McAdams, during the board's 40th anniversary celebration at the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Beautification Board anniversary 10-16-17 Hoover City Council members stand among Hoover Beautification Board members during the board's 40th anniversary celebration at the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Beautification Board Ann McAdams Hoover Beautification Board President Ann McAdams speaks during the board's 40th anniversary celebration at the Hoover Municipal Center in Hoover, Alabama, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. × 7 of 7 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Beautification Board 10-16-17 Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and the Hoover City Council pose for a photo with women appointed to the Hoover Beautification Board during a council meeting on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. On the front, from left, are new appointees Dawn Azok, Jean Ingram and Susan Sheedy, Mayor Brocato, reappointees Ann McAdams, Sarah Johnson, Roberta Atkinson, Betty Daigle and Pat Lawley. In back, from left, are Councilmen Mike Shaw, John Lyda, Curt Posey, Gene Smith, John Greene, Derrick Murphy and Casey Middlebrooks. Prev Next

The Hoover Beautification Board celebrated its 40th anniversary today with a reception and short ceremony at the Hoover Municipal Center.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato thanked current and previous board members for their many hours of volunteer work and efforts to promote the city in a positive way.

Board member Mary Ross Searcy reviewed the history of the group and talked about some of their projects. Those include conducting litter awareness campaigns, promoting Arbor Day and helping coordinate the city’s annual Arbor Day celebration, decorating the Hoover Municipal Center for Christmas, handing out commercial beautification awards, planting trees at Hoover schools and organizing the Hoover Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast each year.

Board members Rebecca Hassee and Sarah Johnson unveiled a new logo for the Beautification Board, and board member Roberta Atkinson presented a scrapbook of the board’s activities to the mayor.

Board members also were recognized during the Hoover City Council meeting that followed the program.

Brocato announced his appointment of three new members to the board: Dawn Azok of Riverchase, Jean Ingram of Pinewood and Susan Sheedy of Chace Lake. He also reappointed Roberta Atkinson of Bluff Park, Betty Daigle of Riverchase, Sarah Johnson of Lake Crest, Pat Lawley of Trace Crossings and Ann McAdams of Riverchase.