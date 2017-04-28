Hoover Arts Alliance introduces arts, crafts show

× Expand Photo by Erica Techo. The Walk of Art show will feature local artists and handmade crafters.

Local vendors will come together at the Hoover Met this month for a brand-new arts and crafts show.

The Walk of Art indoor show is sponsored by the Hoover Arts Alliance, the Central Alabama Artists Guild and the Hoover Alphagraphics location. It is open to local artists and crafters who signed up in March and April.

Artists Guild President Jinger Glasgow said the show is May 6-7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor tables will be set up in the Hoover Met’s concourses, and there will be sections for Artists Guild members, handmade crafters and local businesses who wish to advertise their services.

The show includes judging and awards for Artists Guild members, as well as a silent auction benefiting the Hoover Scholarship Fund and WellHouse Ministries.

Go to centralalabamaartistguild.com for more information or visit the Walk of Art Facebook page.