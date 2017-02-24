Hoover artist honored by National League of American Pen Women

× Expand Photo courtesy of Pat Dicas. Hoover resident and oil painter Pat Dicas’ award-winning painting, “Brenna – The Selkie,” was published on the cover of “The Pen Woman” magazine.

Hoover resident Pat Dicas was recently recognized by the National League of American Pen Women. Her award-winning painting, “Brenna – The Selkie,” was published on the cover of “The Pen Woman” magazine.

Dicas is an oil painter and member of the Birmingham chapter of the National League of American Pen Women, as well as Artists Incorporated in Vestavia Hills.

Dicas is a portrait artist and has work in private, public and corporate collections. Among her numerous awards are two National League of American Pen Women national awards for painting.

While she’s a traditional painter, Dicas’ scientific family in California is part of the reason she has a secret love for science fiction. She and her husband have three grown daughters and now live happily in Hoover.

Her work can be seen at Artists Incorporated Gallery in Vestavia Hills, where she serves as chairman of the board of directors.

– Submitted by Winnie Cooper and Pat Dicas.