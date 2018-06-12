Hoover alum graduates from Naval Academy

× Expand Harry Sessamen David Sessamen shakes President Donald Trump’s hand after graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy.

Ensign David A. Sessamen, son of Harry and Leah Sessamen, graduated from the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on May 25 and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Navy. Ens. Sessamen successfully completed four years of intensive academic, physical and professional training, resulting in a bachelor of science degree with a major in cyber operations.

Considered one of the top educational institutions in the country, the U.S. Naval Academy is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. In addition to the core curriculum they also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship and navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons and military law.

Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a bachelor of science degree in a choice of 26 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.

The Academy’s more than 80,000 alumni include one U.S. president, 24 congressmen, five governors, 19 ambassadors, 73 Medal of Honor recipients, two Nobel Prize winners, 54 astronauts, 49 Rhodes scholars and more than 4,000 admirals and generals.

Ens. Sessamen is a 2014 graduate of Spain Park High School.

Submitted by Harry Sessamen.