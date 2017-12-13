Hooks named optometrist of the year

× Expand Dr. Michael Hooks of Hoover

Dr. Michael Hooks of Hoover has been named Optometrist of the Year by the Alabama Optometric Association. The award was presented during the association’s 2017 convention held Nov. 3-5 at The Hyatt Regency in Birmingham.

Hooks has been practicing optometry since 1983. He received his doctorate of optometry from the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Optometry in 1983, and he currently practices at Dr. Michael Hooks Eyecare in Hoover. Since 1983, he has been providing diagnostic and therapeutic primary eye care to patients ranging from pediatrics to geriatrics.

As an active member of the optometric community, Hooks has served as a board member of the UAB School of Optometry Alumni Association, a board member of the Alabama Optometric Association, and has been a member of the American Optometric Association for over 30 years. He has served as doctor coordinator for multiple Vision Van missions providing eyecare to disadvantaged youth in the local community. He has also served as the Gift of Sight mission leader to Morocco, Tunisia, Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica and Peru.

The Optometrist of the Year award is presented annually to a worthy Alabama doctor of optometry in recognition of distinguished service to the association, to the profession of optometry, and to the community. The Alabama Optometric Association is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the eye health and vision care of Alabamians through the practice of optometry. Its membership includes more than 450 optometrists from across the state.

Submitted by the Alabama Optometric Association.