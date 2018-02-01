Heritage Christian Academy to stay at Shades Mountain Christian Church

On Jan. 25, Heritage Christian Academy held a barbecue dinner to fundraise for a mission trip and celebrate the decision to stay at Shades Mountain Community Church.

The 43-year-old school, formerly called Shades Mountain Christian School, had decided to leave its Shades Mountain Christian Church campus to move to the former Riverchase Middle School. However, after Hoover City Schools bought the Riverchase campus, the church allowed Heritage to stay for an additional year.

Through this year of staying on the original campus, a new relationship has been forged with Shades Mountain Community Church. Heritage Christian Academy will remain, and build a new designated school building on he Home Campus in the near future. In the meantime, Heritage Christian Academy will continue to serve PreK-12th grade families at Shades Mountain Community Church.

The barbecue dinner in the church cafeteria benefited a mission trip to Romania in June, as well as celebrated the plans to stay in their current campus. This included school banners created by some of the students, as well as a bonfire with s’mores.

Submitted by Christy Ethridge, Heritage Christian Academy.