Gun show scheduled Dec. 16-17 at Finley Center

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The Collectors and Shooters Co. conducts a gun show at the Finley Center in the Hoover Metropolitan Complex.

The Collectors and Shooters Co. is having another gun show at the Finley Center on Dec. 16-17.

It will be the company’s third show at the Finley Center since it opened in May. Previous shows were on June 10-11 and Aug. 26-27.

The December show should feature about 100 to 125 vendors with their goods spread out on about 400 tables, said Ryan Wells, the promoter for the show. It should take up about three-fourths of the 83,000-square-foot open area in the center, Finley Center General Manager Monty Jones Jr. said.

People will be able to buy, sell and trade guns, Wells said. There will be a mixture of all kinds of guns, from brand new ones to guns 100 or more years old, he said. Vendors also will be selling accessories such as scopes and ammunition cans, he said.

The Collectors and Shooters Co. holds about 20 gun shows a year across Alabama, Wells said. In the past, its gun show in the Birmingham area was held at the Bessemer Civic Center, but organizers decided to move it to the Finley Center when the venue opened, he said.

The first couple of shows there have been a little light on attendance, but Wells said it sometimes takes people a while to realize when a show moves to a new venue. As people learn about the Finley Center, he expects attendance at shows there to grow, he said.

His company plans to hold three or four gun shows at the Finley Center in 2018, he said.

The show on Saturday, Dec. 16, will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., while hours on Sunday, Dec. 17, will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10, but parking is free. Children ages 12 and younger also get into the show free, Wells said.

For more information, contact Wells at 334-322-8818 or cascgunshows@carolina.rr.com.