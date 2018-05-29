Gubernatorial candidates Countryman, Fields to speak to Hoover Democrats

× Expand Christopher Countryman James Fields Christopher Countryman, at left, and James Fields, two Democratic candidates for governor of Alabama, are scheduled to speak to the Hoover Democrats group on Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

The Hoover Democrats group tonight is featuring gubernatorial candidates Christopher Countryman and James Fields, plus Democratic candidates for Jefferson County sheriff.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Perfect Note jazz and dining club at 1845 Montgomery Highway, Suite 201, with a social hour beginning at 6 p.m.

Countryman of Dothan is the founder of the Equality Wiregrass group, which supports same-sex marriage and other issues promoted by the lesbian gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. Fields is a former state representative from Cullman.

The Hoover Democrats already have heard from former Alabama Supreme Court Justice Sue Bell Cobb and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox but have not heard from gubernatorial candidates Doug Smith, a former director of the Alabama Development Office, and Anthony White, a minister from Dothan.

Republican candidates for governor include Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson of Hoover, state Sen. Bill Hightower of Mobile and Gov. Kay Ivey.

The Democratic candidates for Jefferson County sheriff are Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Wallace Anger Jr., Birmingham police Detective Heath Boackle, State Trooper Wilson Hale Jr. and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Detective Mark Pettway. The winner of that race will face Republican Mike Hale, the current sheriff, in the November general election.

There also may be at least one Democratic legislative candidate speaking tonight, but group leaders were unsure who might be able to make it.