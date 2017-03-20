Greystone hosting Patriot's Dinner and Patriot Shootout of Alabama

With the goal of using golf a platform, the Patriot's Dinner and the Patriot Shootout of Alabama is coming to Greystone Golf and Country Club on March 26 and 27 to raise awareness and monies for the Folds of Honor.

Since 2007, the Folds of Honor has given over 12,000 scholarships, totaling over $42,000,000 to recipients across the country, 209 of whom have been from Alabama, a press release said. Their goal is to provide the children and spouses of fallen or disabled service members with the financial opportunity to pursue higher education.

This year's scholarship recipients and the Alabama Military Honor Award recipient will be recognized at the Patriot Dinner the evening of March 26. "We wanted to establish an annual military honor award for a deserving Alabama veteran, and we are honored to present the Colonel C.H. "Stretch" Dunn Jr. family with the Inaugural Veterans Honor Award highlighting his legacy of military service and outreach," said tournament director Russel Redford in the release.

The Patriot Shootout golf tournament, honoring Alabama's fallen soldiers and raising funds for the Folds of Honor, will begin on March 27. Dinner, awards and a live auction will follow the tournament at 5 p.m.

