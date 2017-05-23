Green Valley Baptist Church completes renovations

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jo Ellen James. Green Valley Baptist Church’s worship center after renovation.

The congregation of Green Valley Baptist Church has a new worship area to enjoy as part of the recently completed “The Best is Yet to Come” renovation project.

The renovations encompassed 75,000 square feet of the facility at 1815 Patton Chapel Road. Structural changes were made to the worship center, fellowship hall and commons area. The worship center formerly had balcony seating but was converted to a flat floor room with stadium seating and all new stage and AVL systems. The education facilities were also improved and a new playground was added.

The project took 10 months of construction to complete. The church held its first service in the new worship center on Feb. 5.

‒ Submitted by Jo Ellen James.